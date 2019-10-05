Researchers harvest carrot varieties for nutrition, flavor

Orange, yellow, white and purple carrots of all shapes and sizes were harvested this week as part of a research trial to test carrots' genetic resistance to disease.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports plant pathologist Lindsey du Toit said 220 breeding lines of carrots were planted in a research plot this summer at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center.

She said the goal is to find varieties with the best nutrition and flavor, and that are genetically resistant to disease.

Volunteers helped harvest the carrots and sort them based on the severity of fungus growing on them. The fungus was added to the soil earlier in the growing season to expose the carrots to disease.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She said the research could help organic carrot growers in Skagit County.