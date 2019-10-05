Industry experts say apple, hop, grape harvests on track

Washington state hop, apple and wine growers have announced they are expecting to at least meet production levels from last year's fall harvests.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that crop experts have prepared to meet hop and wine grape numbers from 2018 while surpassing apple production levels.

Growers say apple harvest numbers would be available next week and it is likely the harvest could bring in close to 137 million boxes, an 18% increase.

Washington Tree Fruit Association says the expected number does not include apples processed into juice or other products.

Experts say hop numbers could be close to the 107 million pounds (49 million kilograms) harvested last year.

Experts say grape numbers are also expected to be similar to 2018 with more than 260,000 tons (236,500 metric tons) harvested.