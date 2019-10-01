Alaska proposes lifting snowcat, heli-skiing permit limits

Alaska has proposed removing a limit on permits for commercial snowcat and heli-skiing to eliminate a perceived monopoly on ski services to part of the Chugach Mountains.

Alaska Public Media reported Monday that the state Department of Natural Resources proposal would open an area near Girdwood called the Glacier/Winner Creek Special Use Area.

Officials say the lone permit for the area has been granted to Chugach Powder Guides for about 20 years.

Natural resources officials say the department rewrote the permitting rules because there was not a good process in place for considering more than one applicant.

Officials say the change was prompted after an additional company sought a permit in 2018.

Public comment on the proposal is expected to remain open until Oct. 14.