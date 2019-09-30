Report: Ky. county’s residents can’t afford water rate hike

Residents of a Kentucky county plagued by years of drinking water issues are asking for a halt to rate increases as many low-income customers pay some of the highest water bills in the state.

A new report on the water crisis in Martin County said its 4,300 households cannot bear the cost burden of much-needed water system improvements. County residents continue to drink bottled water, and many homes have pressure issues or discolored water.

"We've had two rate increases over the past year and we cannot afford another one," said Nina McCoy, a county resident who traveled Monday to Frankfort to speak about the report. It was released by attorney Mary Cromer of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center and Martin County Concerned Citizens, an advocacy group.

McCoy said the district loses about 70 percent of its treated water through leaky lines on its way to customers.

"We're paying for water that is being lost to the ground," she said.

The report said water rates for customers have increased by 41% since January 2018, and water bills are too expensive for about 45% of the county's households. Authors based that figure on a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standard that says water bills that cost more than 2.5% of household income are not affordable. About 44% of the county's households make less than $25,000 per year.

The state's Public Service Commission ordered the rate increases to hold off the district's financial collapse. The district has about $800,000 in overdue account debts, according to the report.

Residents fear another rate increase, possibly of up to $10 a month, to fund an outside management company's takeover of the district, which was ordered by the Public Service Commission. That potential increase, the report said, would give Martin County residents the highest average water bills in the state.

Some state and federal money has poured into the county to help fund fixes at the water plant.

Federal and state leaders last year announced several million dollars in funding for a new monitoring system, booster pump and a 250,000-gallon storage tank.

But McCoy said even with those improvements on the horizon, there is much to be done, including repairing the water lines that run to customers' homes. McCoy said residents are still getting discolored water through their taps. McCoy, who lives in Inez, said she takes containers to a refill station to get drinking water.

The report also asks for grants to fix service lines, establishing low-income resident assistance and exploring alternative rate structures that would ease the burden on poor customers.