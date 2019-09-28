Alaska city officials could stop pot companies from opening

Alaska city officials have sponsored protests that could stop two cannabis companies from opening despite having approved licenses.

KYUK-AM reported Thursday that the state Marijuana Control Board recently approved licenses for two marijuana stores, but Bethel City Council has delayed the businesses' openings citing city code violations.

Mayor Fred Watson says he sponsored conditional licenses protests for Alaska Grown Cannabis and Kusko Kush both located about 400 miles (644 kilometers) west of Anchorage.

City officials say if the licensees comply with city regulations, officials would withdraw their protest.

Officials say AlaskaBUDS was the first store to apply in Bethel and receive all its licenses, but it has yet to open.

Officials say The Green Store applied for a conditional use permit, but has not obtained a state-approved license yet.