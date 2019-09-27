Business

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside Parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opposition members confronted ruling-party senators, and Fethiere pulled a pistol when protesters rushed at him and members of his entourage. The vote was cancelled.
Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside Parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opposition members confronted ruling-party senators, and Fethiere pulled a pistol when protesters rushed at him and members of his entourage. The vote was cancelled. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a Haitian senator firing his gun in the air as protesters approached his entourage; environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking at the United Nations headquarters; and the approach of a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 21-27, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

  Comments  