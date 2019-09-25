Banker tied to money laundering found dead in Estonia

Estonian police have found the body of the former head of Danske Bank in Estonia who was at the center of a $220 billion money laundering scandal and had disappeared two days ago.

Police said Aivar Rehe went missing Monday, fueling speculation it might be related to the 2007-2015 money laundering scheme.

He was found Wednesday after a search involving dogs, drones and volunteers near his home in Tallinn.

Police said no third parties were suspected in Rehe's disappearance and suggested the possibility of a suicide. No other details were available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rehe, who was head of Danske Bank in Estonia from 2006 to 2015, said in March he feels responsible but also believes Danske Bank's anti-money laundering mechanisms at that time were sufficient. He wasn't considered a suspect.