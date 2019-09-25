China opens new Beijing airport to serve travel boom

In this image made from CCTV video taken Sept. 17, 2019, an aerial view is seen of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport. The Chinese capital, Beijing, has opened a second international airport with a terminal billed as the world’s biggest. (CCTV via AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has presided over the inauguration of a second international airport for Beijing with a terminal billed as the world's biggest.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion), is designed to handle 72 million passengers a year.

The Chinese capital's main airport is the world's second-busiest after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is nearing capacity.

Daxing includes a terminal billed as the world's biggest at 1 million square meters (11 million square feet).