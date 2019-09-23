Business

Grains, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2.6 cents at $4.854 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .8 cent at $3.7320 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.7620 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 9.4 cents at 8.9660 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.0077 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained .85 cent at $1.4115 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at .6125 a pound.

  Comments  