Special prosecutor requested for Orlando airport authority

A state attorney is asking Florida's governor to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate if the board that oversees Florida's busiest airport violated state law on open public meetings.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala made the request to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

A spokeswoman for DeSantis says the governor's general counsel is reviewing the request involving the board of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The local office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement previously declined to open an investigation.

The First Amendment Foundation, an open government watchdog group, asked Ayala to investigate after the Orlando Sentinel reported that DeSantis appointees last month had a no-bid plan to hire new co-general counsels, something that had not been on the board's agenda.

This week, the board backed away from that plan.