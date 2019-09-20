Governor supports waiting for federal e-cigarette ban

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he supports waiting for a federal ban on flavored e-cigarette sales.

On Tuesday, New York became the first state to ban flavored e-cigarette sales. Michigan enacted a similar ban the following day.

President Donald Trump said Sept. 11 the government would ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes in response to a recent surge in vaping-related illnesses.

Scott told WCAX-TV he is paying close attention to the number of children "becoming more addicted to vaping."