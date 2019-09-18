Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 2.80 cents at $4.8520 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.20 cents at $3.68 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.7960 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2 cents at 8.91 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .18 cent at $0.9942 pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.05 cents at $1.3895 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .70 cents at .6298 a pound.

