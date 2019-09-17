Progressive Democrats seek to censure Sinema

Progressive Democrats want their party to censure Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, saying she's not standing up to President Donald Trump.

Dan O'Neal of the Arizona Democratic Party Progressive Caucus told ABC15 Tuesday that the party's liberal wing wants Sinema "to vote like a Democrat rather than supporting Trump half the time."

A proposed censure resolution cites Sinema's vote to confirm President Donald Trump's cabinet appointees, including Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It also cites her failure to support "net neutrality" legislation that requires internet companies to treat content equally.

Sinema was a liberal member of the Arizona Legislature but has moved closer to the political center as a member of Congress.

Democratic state committee members may consider the resolution at a meeting Saturday.

Sinema's office declined to comment to ABC15.