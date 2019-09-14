Federal grant to help former Pilgrim workers find new jobs

Massachusetts has received more than half a million dollars in federal grant money to help workers at the now-shuttered Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth find new jobs.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. William Keating, all Democrats, said the grant will help the state provide services like career planning, comprehensive assessments, resume writing, and job placement to workers who were laid off earlier this year.

The plant, which produced electricity for 46 year, employed about 580 people in May. That number is expected to be about 270 by March, 2020, according to plant operators.

Last month the plant was sold to a private company for decommissioning. It was the state's last nuclear power plant.