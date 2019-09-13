Cleanup of South Carolina’s ‘Mount Trashmore’ may cost $4.5M

It may cost taxpayers $4.5 million to clean up a blazing, towering pile of garbage known as Mount Trashmore in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier reports crews have been working to extinguish, clean and remove smoldering trash at the Able Contracting recycling center near Bluffton for over a month, yet the mounds of debris continue to burn and smell.

Environmental Protection Agency coordinator Terry Tanner says about 700 truckloads of construction and demolition debris have been removed, but about 9,000 truckloads remain at the site.

Mount Trashmore has been burning for months, and the EPA has found at least one hazardous substance in the fallout. The EPA plans to remove enough trash to ensure the fire is out, before the state Department of Health and Environmental Control takes over.