EU competition chief hints at new data rules for tech firms

FILE - In this Thursday, July 18, 2019 file photo, European Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager talks during a news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. The European Union’s powerful competition chief has indicated she’s looking at expanding regulations on personal data, dropping an initial hint about how she plans to use new powers against tech companies. Margrethe Vestager said Friday, Sept. 13 while Europeans have control over their own data through the EU’s existing data privacy rules, they don’t address problems stemming from the way companies use other people’s data. AP Photo

The European Union's powerful competition chief has indicated she's looking at expanding regulations on personal data, dropping an initial hint about how she plans to use new powers against tech companies.

Margrethe Vestager said Friday that while Europeans have control over their own data through the EU's existing data privacy rules, they don't address problems stemming from the way companies use other people's data, "to draw conclusions about me or to undermine democracy."

She said, "we may also need broader rules to make sure that the way companies collect and use data doesn't harm the fundamental values of our society."

Vestager spoke days after she was appointed to a second term as the EU's competition commissioner. She was also given new powers to shape the bloc's digital policies.