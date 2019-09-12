Grains higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was up 1.20 cents at $4.8420 a bushel; Sept. corn gained 5.20 cents at $3.5020 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 3 cents at $2.82 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced 15 cents at 8.6860 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .76 cent at $0.9838 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.3645 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 2.90 cents at .6318 a pound.