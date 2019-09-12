Business

Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was up 1.20 cents at $4.8420 a bushel; Sept. corn gained 5.20 cents at $3.5020 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 3 cents at $2.82 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced 15 cents at 8.6860 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .76 cent at $0.9838 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.3645 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 2.90 cents at .6318 a pound.

