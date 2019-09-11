Markets Right Now: Tech leads stocks higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks marched broadly higher as investors snapped up technology companies following China's decision to exempt some U.S. products from a recent round of tariffs.

The tech sector, which has much to gain or lose in the trade war, moved broadly higher Wednesday.

Apple rose 2.6% a day after announcing a new lineup of iPhones and a low-priced video streaming service to compete with Netflix.

GameStop plunged 20% after reporting a loss that was much wider than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,991.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94 points, or 0.3%, to 27,002. The Nasdaq climbed 61 points, or 0.8%, to 8,145.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.74%.

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology and health care companies are offset by losses in other sectors.

Apple was up 1.3% early Wednesday, a day after announcing its new lineup of iPhones and a new video streaming service to compete with Netflix.

GameStop plunged 20% after reporting a loss that was much wider than analysts were expecting, and Dave & Buster's Entertainment sank 9.1% after cutting its forecasts.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,980.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,945. The Nasdaq was up 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,096.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.74%.