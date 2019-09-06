Tourist-dependent Bahamas says it’s still open for business

The Bahamas was on track for a record year of tourism before Hurricane Dorian hit. Now, the outlook for that vital sector is uncertain.

Some of the best-known resorts in the 700-island chain were unscathed by the monster storm.

But 100 miles away, on Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco islands, many smaller hotels and vacation rentals were damaged or destroyed. That leaves the Bahamas with a double challenge: convincing tourists to keep coming without trivializing the suffering on the affected islands.

The Bahamas depend heavily on tourism, which supplies half their annual gross domestic product of $5.7 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Abaco islands and Grand Bahama have around 3,000 hotel rooms, or 19% of the total in the Bahamas. Tourism officials say all of those hotels are now closed.