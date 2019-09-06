The Latest: Singapore working to fly Mugabe body to Zimbabwe

FILE -- In this Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe officiates at a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. AP Photo

The Latest on the death of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry says it is working with the Embassy of Zimbabwe to fly the body of Robert Mugabe home to Zimbabwe for burial following the death of the former African leader.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 on Friday in the Gleneagles Hospital in the wealthy southeast Asian city-state of Singapore, where he had received treatment in recent years.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences on Mugabe's death.

12:30 p.m.

The former president of Congo, Joseph Kabila, has paid homage to Robert Mugabe, the longtime former leader of Zimbabwe who died on Friday.

Kabila said: "The entire continent has just lost one of the great panafricanists, the lineage of the heroes of the struggle for independence."

Congo and Zimbabwe once enjoyed very close ties, and Mugabe provided critical military support to the government of Kabila's father, Laurent Kabila, in 1998, when Rwandan troops were at the doorstep of Congo's capital Kinshasa.

In his statement, Kabila said: "We will forever remember the worthy son of Africa, who flew to the rescue of our country, then a victim of external aggression."

12 p.m.

China has called Zimbabwe's late Robert Mugabe a "prominent leader" who firmly defended the country's sovereignty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that China deeply mourns Mugabe's death. Geng said the former president opposed foreign interference and actively promoted China's relations with Zimbabwe and Africa at large.

Mugabe ended his 37-year rule with a forced resignation in 2017. The early promise of his leadership was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations.

His successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, confirmed Mugabe's death at 95 on Friday.

11:15

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Mugabe died in Singapore in a statement sending condolences on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

He called Mugabe Zimbabwe's first post-independence president and said: "Under President Mugabe's leadership, Zimbabwe's sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa too would be free."

He also acknowledged Mugabe's role in "advancing regional solidarity, integration and development through Zimbabwe's participation in the Southern African Development Community."

10:00 a.m.

The Gleneagles Hospital in the wealthy southeast Asian city-state of Singapore, where former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has received treatment in recent years, sent a statement of condolence on his passing.

The hospital's parent company, Parkway Pantai, says in an emailed statement, "We are saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Robert Mugabe" and expresses its condolences to his family and loved ones.

It says it cannot give further information "out of respect for the privacy of Mr Mugabe and his family."

The hospital would not confirm that he was being treated there at the time of his death Friday.

8:50 a.m.

Robert Mugabe, the former leader of Zimbabwe forced to resign in 2017 after a 37-year rule whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations, has died. He was 95.

His successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe's death in a tweet Friday, mourning him as an "icon of liberation." He did not provide details.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mnangagwa said.

Mugabe, who took power after white minority rule ended in 1980, blamed Zimbabwe's economic problems on international sanctions and once said he wanted to rule for life.

But growing discontent about the southern African country's fractured leadership and other problems prompted a military intervention, impeachment proceedings by the parliament and large street demonstrations for his removal.