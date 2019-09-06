Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was unchanged at $4.62 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 3.40 cents at $3.4460 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.60 cents at $2.7520 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans declined 11 cents at 8.5140 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was fell 2.05 cents at $0.9645 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .66 cent at $1.3362 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 2.34 cents at .6498 a pound.