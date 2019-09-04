Facility would make Maine town unique in northeast salmon

A company that wants to build a salmon farm on the site of a former Maine paper mill says it also plans to start a processing facility that would bring dozens of jobs to the area.

Whole Oceans says the facility would be built on the other side of town and would employ 40 to 50 workers. Company chief executive officer Jacob Bartlett says his company plans to process salmon or wholesale and retail sales at the site.

The Bangor Daily News reports the company wants the new facility to be operational within four years. It would likely cost $15 million to $20 million and along with the salmon farm it would make Bucksport the first town in the Northeast to grow and process Atlantic salmon completely within land-based facilities.