Gas plant fire in west India kills 4 workers, firefighters

A fire Tuesday at a state-run oil and gas processing plant in western India killed at least four people.

Police officer V. Damgude said the four dead were firefighters or workers at the plant. Press Trust of India news agency said another three people were injured and hospitalized.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, which runs the plant, said on Twitter the fire started in the stormwater drainage in the plant and was doused within two hours. More than 20 fire engines rushed to the scene in Navi Mumbai township near India's financial capital of Mumbai.

The ONGC said there was no impact on oil processing in the plant and the supply of gas has been diverted to another plant.