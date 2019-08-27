Boise-area housing prices are rising faster than anywhere else in the U.S.

As prices rise, home building booms from Boise to Caldwell Home construction is booming from Boise to Caldwell in Southwest Idaho, but home prices are still setting records, worsening the shortage of affordable housing for moderate-income buyers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Home construction is booming from Boise to Caldwell in Southwest Idaho, but home prices are still setting records, worsening the shortage of affordable housing for moderate-income buyers.

Double digits. That’s how much Treasure Valley housing prices have shot up in the past year. The spike is so extreme, no other metro area in the U.S. can touch it.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency released a report Tuesday that says the Boise-Nampa metro area ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for its year-over-year housing price increases.

Homes in the Boise metro appreciated 13.6% over a year ago, the report says. The national average: 5%.

And it’s not just Boise. It’s all of Idaho. The Gem State was the top state, with an 11.4% housing price increase from a year ago, the agency said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Boise area left other metros in the dust. Grand Rapids, Michigan, was in 2nd place with a 9% increase, followed closely by San Antonio, Texas; Austin, Texas; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Observers attribute much of the Treasure Valley’s residential real estate inflation to the surge in people moving to the Boise area. But the housing finance agency’s report shows the housing market is cooling down in one of Idaho’s feeder markets: Seattle. It ranked in the bottom 10 metro areas for price increases over last year.

The 81-page report also shows that Idaho’s housing prices started to gather steam rapidly in the past couple of years, after a dip and a plateau following the financial crisis.

The FHFA’s report looked at 100 metro areas.