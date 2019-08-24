Former USC gynecologist released on bail in sex assault case

A former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually abusing patents has posted bail and been released from jail.

The Los Angeles Times reports Dr. George Tyndall was freed Friday evening on $160,000 bond.

Tyndall was arrested in June on 29 felony counts and faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The criminal case alleges Tyndall assaulted 16 women at the student health center where he worked for nearly three decades.

Hundreds of other women have sued the doctor and USC.