No misfires from Target, profits soar

FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo shoppers visit the downtown Target Store in Minneapolis. Target Corp. reports financial results Wednesday, Aug. 21. AP Photo

Target is reporting second quarter results that topped expectations on just about every level as the company pushes faster delivery and invests heavily in new private label brands.

It's raising its profit expectations for the year, sending shares up 11% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Target Corp. profits jumped 17.4% to $938 million, or $1.82 per share. That's 21 cents better than Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis retailer's revenue was $18.42 billion, also breezing past expectations.

The company now expects full-year earnings between $5.90 and $6.20 per share, up May guidance of between $5.75 and $6.05.