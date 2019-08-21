Midwest Excavating fined more than $50,000 for trench hazard

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Midwest Excavating for allegedly exposing workers to trench cave-in hazards at a jobsite in Sioux Falls.

The company was fined more than $58,000 for one willful and one serious citation for failing to protect employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor says OSHA investigated the jobsite after workers complained about a trench that had inadequate protections. OSHA found a potential for the trench to collapse due to the presence of water, vertical walls and a depth greater than 7 feet.

OSHA area director Sheila Stanley says the agency requires trench protective systems in all trenches deeper than 5 feet.

The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with Stanley or contest the findings. A message left with Midwest Excavating was not immediately returned early Wednesday.