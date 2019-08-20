Kohl’s: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $241 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.46 billion.

Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share.

Kohl's shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has decreased 37% in the last 12 months.