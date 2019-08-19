Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was off 4.20 cents at $4.6820 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .80 cent at $3.6540 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 6.40 cents at $2.71 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost 7 cents at 8.5920 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .71 cent at $1.0148 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.3612 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 2.10 cents at .6380 a pound.

