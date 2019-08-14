Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery lost 0.60 cent at $4.76 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 11 cents at $3.6640 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 6.20 cents at $2.7660 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was off 6 cents at 8.75 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.0055 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .98 cents at $1.3190 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .16 cent at .7928 a pound.

