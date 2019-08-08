Duterte says he will discuss territorial disputes in China

The Philippine president says he plans to discuss his country's territorial rifts with China, including its 2016 arbitration victory over Beijing and the development of potential energy resources, when he visits China this month.

President Rodrigo Duterte did not provide other details or a clear explanation Thursday of how he plans to raise the highly divisive issues while maintaining a non-confrontational approach toward China, with which he has nurtured friendly ties and sought infrastructure funds, aid and investment.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. told reporters the timing of Duterte's visit and its agenda have not been finalized.

Duterte has said he will also watch the Philippine basketball team compete in the FIBA World Cup being hosted by China starting this month.