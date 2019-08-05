Probe: No bias by TSA supervisor, but profiling concerns

Investigators were unable to corroborate specific allegations that a Transportation Security Administration supervisor instructed air marshals to racially discriminate against passengers at Florida's busiest airport.

But investigators for the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General uncovered other concerns about racial profiling by other TSA supervisors at Orlando International Airport.

The Office of Inspector General told lawmakers last week that they couldn't find supporting evidence that the supervisor under investigation had told air marshals to target African Americans from 2005 to 2010.

The air marshals making the allegations say their concerns were raised while doing behavior detection exercises in which they would mingle with passengers, looking for suspicious behavior.

But officers interviewed as part of the investigation said they recalled other supervisors or officers racially profiling passengers.