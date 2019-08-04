Business

T says damage from June derailment will be fixed by October

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Transit officials say it will likely be October before all repairs are completed to signals that were damaged when a Red Line train derailed in Boston.

A spokesman for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority tells The Boston Globe that the T is targeting October for having all the signals operating automatically.

No one was injured on June 11 when the train left the tracks near the JFK/UMass station, but the derailment caused major damage to the automatic signals and switches along a stretch of the Red Line, forcing trains to run at reduced speeds.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo is disputing that the October estimate represents a new or later timeline for completing repairs.

The T has repaired some of the signals and added more trains during the busiest commuting times to ease delays for commuters.

  Comments  