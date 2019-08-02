Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery gained 7.2 cents at $4.8440 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 1 cent at $3.9940 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 8.4 cents at $2.6700 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 6.4 cents at 8.526 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.0807 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $1.4045 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained 6.7 cents at .7795 a pound.