Dunkin’: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo customers sit inside a Dunkin' Donuts in New York. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 1. AP Photo

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $359.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.1 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dunkin' expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.02 to $3.05 per share.

Dunkin' shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.