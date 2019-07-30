Business
GOP govs of Vermont and New Hampshire seek trade approval
Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks the proposed new trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico will benefit his state and he's urging Congress to approve it.
Scott made the comments Tuesday, a day after he wrote an opinion piece along with his GOP colleague New Hampshire Chris Sununu that said the U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement would benefit the two states and the region.
The proposal being considered by Congress would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
Democrats and members of the Trump administration say they are making progress in negotiating a final deal.
Scott said he was critical of the Trump Administration when the proposal was being negotiated, but he thinks it "tips the scales in favor of Vermont and the U.S. in general."
