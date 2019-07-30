GOP govs of Vermont and New Hampshire seek trade approval

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, left, and his New Hampshire counterpart Gov. Chris Sununu, right, face reporters during a news conference in Littleton, N.H. In an opinion piece released Monday, July 29, 2019, Govs. Scott and Sununu urged Congress to approve the replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, saying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will benefit their two states and New England as a whole because of the close economic ties between the states and Canada. AP Photo

Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks the proposed new trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico will benefit his state and he's urging Congress to approve it.

Scott made the comments Tuesday, a day after he wrote an opinion piece along with his GOP colleague New Hampshire Chris Sununu that said the U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement would benefit the two states and the region.

The proposal being considered by Congress would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Democrats and members of the Trump administration say they are making progress in negotiating a final deal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scott said he was critical of the Trump Administration when the proposal was being negotiated, but he thinks it "tips the scales in favor of Vermont and the U.S. in general."