Farmworker killed when orchard tractor rolls
Authorities say a 28-year-old farmworker died when he was thrown from an orchard tractor in eastern Washington.
The Tri-City Herald reports Jorda Jarquin-Hernandez was driving the tractor in area between the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway and the Snake River when it rolled Friday.
Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary says it rolled at about 5:30 a.m. and that Jarquin-Hernandez died at the scene.
McGary says his body is being sent to his family in Mexico.
