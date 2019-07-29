Alaska Legislature passes bill addressing dividend, vetoes

Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, right, speaks to Reps. Adam Wool, left, and Grier Hopkins before the start of the House floor session on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. The House passed a funded capital budget on Monday. AP Photo

The Alaska Legislature on Monday approved a roughly $1,600 oil-wealth fund dividend to residents this year and a measure to reverse many of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's operating budget vetoes.

The legislation now goes to Dunleavy, who called it "a dark day for the PFD and for Alaskans who support the PFD and for those that are looking at a sustainable budget. These add-backs take us in the other direction."

PFD refers to the Permanent Fund dividend, which is traditionally paid annually with earnings from the oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. The amount approved Monday would include funding from the statutory budget reserve.

Dunleavy, a Republican, has supported a dividend payout in line with a calculation that has not been followed the last three years and that critics say is unsustainable. Such a payout would equate to checks of about $3,000 this year.

Dunleavy also could veto any spending with which he doesn't agree. He told reporters Monday he wanted to look at the overall package that is being sent to him.

Sen. David Wilson, a Wasilla Republican, voted for the bill after unsuccessfully proposing that $1,600 be paid this year and the remainder of a full payout be paid by May 1.

He said he worried that without a compromise with Dunleavy, the same debates would continue to be rehashed and false hope could be given to programs or services when lawmakers don't know what the ultimate outcome will be.

Majority Republican Sens. Shelley Hughes and Mike Shower appeared briefly during the Senate floor debate before being shown as excused, without a public explanation. They did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Before this year's session began, the Senate majority said caucus rules do not call for automatic removal of members who fail to support a majority budget but leave members open to consequences. Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold was the lone dissenter.

Earlier in the day, the Legislature passed a funded infrastructure budget, with the House securing the necessary votes to do so on its third try this special session, resolving an important issue.

The 23-member House majority struggled to get the necessary votes to pay for the capital budget, which relies on funding from the constitutional budget reserve fund. That fund requires 30 votes in the House to tap.

Rep. Dave Talerico, who was absent for the prior votes, voted in favor Monday, and Rep. DeLena Johnson, a prior "no" vote, also voted in support. The final vote on the funding provisions was 31-7.

Talerico, a Healy Republican, said constituents have told them they want to move forward.

Rep. David Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, questioned whether the House procedurally had the ability to take another vote. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon said he did not have issues with the vote taking place.

The bill includes language intended to prevent various accounts, including those used for rural energy costs and student scholarships, from being swept into the reserve fund to help repay money that has been taken from it.

Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich cited the House vote as an example of positions changing and said he was confident in reaching a compromise with the Dunleavy administration.