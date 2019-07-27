Apartment complex for homeless is opposed near Georgia coast

Some residents of downtown Brunswick are opposed to converting an old hospital building into an apartment complex for chronically homeless.

More than 100 people showed up at a recent meeting to discuss the proposed plan.

The Brunswick News reports that a nonprofit organization, Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc., plans to purchase the old Brunswick Hospital and convert it into an apartment complex.

The newspaper reports that one of the group's members explained the project to a sometimes hostile audience. Many in the audience laughed mockingly when she told them that her group wants what is best for the area.