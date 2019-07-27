Capitol Watch: New York to take on artificial intelligence

In New York government news, a new commission will study the opportunities — and risks — posed by artificial intelligence.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill this month creating the 13-member panel.

It is tasked with examining how A.I. could affect the economy, privacy and government services.

Meanwhile, the ongoing scourge of opioid abuse is getting attention from state lawmakers.

The Senate will hold a series of hearings around the state starting next month to examine weaknesses in its response to the crisis.

The hearings get underway Aug. 9 in the Bronx, with later events scheduled for Buffalo, Staten Island, Long Island, Albany and central New York.