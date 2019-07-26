Troubled SC nuclear firm kept radioactive trash in leaky bin

Federal authorities say a nuclear plant in South Carolina kept radioactive trash in a leaky 40-foot shipping container, raising concerns that uranium has once again seeped into the surrounding soil.

The State reports the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and state environmental officials are now investigating the Westinghouse Electric Co. nuclear fuel factory in Hopkins. The leak was discovered about two months ago. Last week, a sealed plant drum filled with rags, laboratory waste and mop heads caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

The same 50-year-old plant was found to be leaking uranium in 2008, 2011 and last year. Federal regulators said last summer that the company had no plans to clean the uranium plume under the factory despite evidence it could reach South Carolina's water supply.