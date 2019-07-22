Crews continue power restoration after storms hit Michigan

Strong winds snapped a large tree from its trunk on School Street in Frankenmuth, Mich., Sunday, July 21, 2019. Crews are continuing around-the-clock efforts to restore electrical service after severe storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses. Kaytie Boomer

Crews are continuing around-the-clock efforts to restore electricity after severe storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.

Detroit-based DTE Energy says about 230,000 customers still lacked power Monday after a weekend of storms. The storms came amid dangerously hot weather that finally eased. Crews from as far as Georgia and New York were called.

DTE expects power to be fully restored by the end of Wednesday. Roughly 600,000 customers were in the dark at the peak.

Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy says that about 36,000 customers still were without power. The number was as high as 220,000. Consumers Energy says the majority of its affected customers are expected to have power back by the end of Tuesday.