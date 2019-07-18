Third well planned for central Montana water project

The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed drilling a third well as part of a project that aims to deliver water to about 5,000 households in central Montana.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that the well planned near the community of Garneill would be drilled down to about 2,800 feet (853 meter) to access the Madison Aquifer.

The first two wells were drilled near Utica and Ubet.

The wells are part of a proposed $90 million project to supply storage tanks that would distribute water through about 230 miles (370 kilometers) of pipeline.

The Army Corps of Engineers has published an environmental assessment on the well project and is taking public comment through Aug. 9.

Drilling could begin in August if the project is approved.