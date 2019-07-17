University of Alaska credit ratings downgraded due to cuts

The University of Alaska's revenue bond ratings have been downgraded.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that Moody's Investors Service announced the rating decreases Wednesday.

Moody's cites an "unprecedented" single-year reduction in state funding for the university.

The company downgraded University of Alaska general revenue bonds from A1 to Baa1, with $270 million outstanding.

The university's Series 2012 Lease Revenue Bonds were downgraded from A2 to Baa3, with $23 million outstanding.

Moody's is one of three major credit-rating agencies, along with S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Moody's says the downgrade "reflects the severity and magnitude of the financial challenges confronting University of Alaska following an over 40% cut in the university's appropriations" from the state.

The university's president says the downgrade "amplifies the impact of the state's funding cut."