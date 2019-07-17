Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was up 3.20 cents at $5.0940 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 4.20 cents at $4.3820 a bushel; Sept. oats gained 5 cents at $2.8160 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was fell 7 cents at 8.8640 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.0782 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.46 cents at $1.3992 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .20 cent at .7998 a pound.

