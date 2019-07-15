Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery declined 25.20 cents at $5.1320 a bushel; Jul corn fell 8.80 cents at $4.4560 a bushel; Sep. oats was unchanged at $2.8120 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.20 cents at 9.0220 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.0810 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.4082 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .97 cent at .7078 a pound.

