Philadelphia hospital plight spurs aid pledge, Sanders rally

Pennsylvania officials say they're willing to spend millions to help patients of a hospital that's slated to close as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders comes to Philadelphia to press officials to keep Hahnemann University Hospital open.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that it isn't responsible to give taxpayer money to hospital parent company CEO Joel Freedman or his venture capital firm.

They accused them of taking Hahnemann into bankruptcy court to protect profits they extracted from the 495-bed hospital and community.

Wolf and Kenney are pledging up to $15 million to help Hahnemann patients and the community's health care needs and want the federal government to match that and cover the company's debts of $40 million to the state and city.

Sanders is rallying Monday afternoon.