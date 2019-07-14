The Latest: Gov. Ige says protesters must behave lawfully

FILE - This undated file illustration provided by Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) shows the proposed giant telescope on Mauna Kea on Hawaii's Big Island. Construction on giant telescope to start again in the third week of July 2019, after court battles over Hawaii site that some consider sacred. (TMT via AP, File)

The Latest on the start of work to build a massive telescope on a site considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

At a short news conference Sunday, Gov. David Ige said that "respected the right of people to protest" at the site of the Thirty Meter Telescope site as long as protesters behave lawfully.

Ige noted that several hundred people were at a vigil Sunday near the construction site.

"As construction begins, our number one priority is keeping everyone safe," Ige said, adding that he wants to make sure construction workers and truck drivers have unimpeded access to the telescope site.

Ige said that law enforcement agencies have prepared for every scenario, and they have coordinated their efforts.

Scientists hope the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii's highest peak, a world-renowned location for astronomy, will help answer fundamental questions about the universe.

But the site where they plan to build is considered by some Native Hawaiians as a realm of gods and a place of worship and prayer.

___

5:51 a.m.

The road to Mauna Kea's summit will be closed Monday morning as trucks carrying construction gear start to make their way to the peak.

Alongside them will be Native Hawaiian and other protesters who are willing to get arrested to stop the development.

The project already has been delayed by years of legal battles and demonstrations, drawing attention from the likes of "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa, who has Native Hawaiian ancestry and has voiced opposition to the telescope.