Paper company plans Utah mill using all recycled fiber

A paper company is planning to build a mill in Utah to manufacture paper using only recycled fiber from materials like cardboard.

KSL-TV reports Crossroads Paper announced Wednesday plans to construct a $320 million facility that it expects to be operational by early 2022.

The company says it expects the facility to be able to produce 1,000 tons (907 metric tons) of paper a day.

The company aims to cut back on water use in additional to using only recycled materials.

Project developer Ron Sasine says the facility plans to use about 10% of the water that mills usually use to make paper.

A site for the mill has not yet been selected.

Sasine says the company is looking at locations in the Salt Lake City area.