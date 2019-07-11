Trump lashes out on Twitter ahead of social media ‘summit’

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

President Trump is on a Twitter tirade ahead of his White House "Social Media Summit" gathering of mostly conservative groups.

Trump is tweeting against social media companies, the press and his Democratic rivals, while calling himself "so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!"

Trump says a "big subject' of Thursday's summit "will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain" companies.

Google, Facebook and Twitter weren't invited to the event, their representatives have confirmed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump also lashed out at the press, asserting that, "Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media" and predicting outlets "will quickly go out of business" when he leaves office. He asserted that "even Social Media would be driven out of business" if he loses in 2020.